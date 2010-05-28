Steal This Style: Emma Roberts’ Beachy Braids

This weekend marks the unofficial start of summer, and what better way to get in the spirit than with a sexy, beachy hairstyle? Our friends at Hollywood Life got the scoop on Emma Roberts’ wavy, braided ‘do. Check it out!

Photo: © Getty Images

Looking for a gorgeous way to wear your hair on this long weekend? Try out Emma Robert‘s beachy ‘do!

How excited are you for the long Memorial Day weekend coming up? I know I can’t wait for the unofficial start of summer and the start of beach hair season. If you’re looking for that perfect nighttime look for a BBQ or a beach bar, look no further than the beautiful Emma Roberts. I am obsessed with her fun and flirty braid and beach wave combo she wore to the London premiere of her new film, 4.3.2.1. on May 25. Look how the top braid looks messy–something we can ALL recreate. Couple that with some air dried hair that you scrunched with a handful of mousse and you have a no-fuss, yet impressive ‘do. To add a bit of whimsy, copy Emma and braid a few small pieces coming out from the back of your neck and secure with elastics the same color as your hair. Isn’t this such a great, carefree look for the weekend?

– Marta Topran