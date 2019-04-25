We Almost Didn’t Recognize Emma Roberts With Her New Hair

Some celebrities keep their natural hair and wear wigs for film and TV roles (we’re looking at you, Jennifer Aniston) but others continue to switch up their real strands for roles. Take Emma Roberts for example. Though she has naturally dirty blonde hair, she often goes dark brown and has stayed with the rich shade for a while. But now she’s back to the light side with a new pretty blonde shade her hairstylist is calling “boho sunrise blonde.”

Nikki Lee, co-owner of Nine Zero One Salon in Los Angeles, is responsible for the sunny hue. Lee says she didn’t just want to just bleach Roberts’ hair and do the same blonde she’s been before. “Emma needed to go light again for an upcoming project she’s working on,” Lee said in a statement. “We wanted to add our own twist to it and create a color she’s never been before. Instead of doing the typical bright blonde we went for a ‘boho sunrise tone.’ Something that felt a bit more undone and effortless.”

Lee used Joico Blonde Life lightener for the bright hue and Olaplex to keep Roberts’ hair healthy. She also added In Common Beauty Magic Myst Universal Elixir, a leave-in conditioner from the salon’s own line, for added softness.

With the help of co-founder Riawna Capri, Lee added Great Lengths extensions to take Roberts’ hair from shoulder length to past her chest. Capri also cut Roberts’ hair, giving her a “long, shattered, textured cut” and styled it with boho “whispering waves.” Lee calls this “summer’s go-to texture.”

We’re not sure what project Roberts is working on but we’re seriously hoping it’s another Ryan Murphy show. Her roles in American Horror Story are incredible.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.