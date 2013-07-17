Beauty Buzz: Emma Roberts Goes Long and Blonde, Butter London Adds Makeup, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Emma Roberts is going long! The actress went bleach blonde with extensions this week, and we love her new look! [Us Weekly]

2. Speaking of hair extensions, here’s a guide on how to get them right every time. [Lifestyle Mirror]

3. Butter London, the nail polish you’ve loved for years, will be releasing a full color cosmetics collection this August. [Refinery 29]

4. Back by popular demand, Urban Decay is selling two of their most coveted nail polish colors of all time. The only catch? Once they sell out, they’re gone forever. [She Finds]

5. CoverGirl star Talia Castellano, the 13-year-old cancer patient who inspired millions, sadly passed away this Tuesday. [E!]

