Emma Chamberlain’s Met Gala Glam Included Your Next Go-To Glowy Skin Secret

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If there’s one person who we can count on to bring the biggest and best-est beauty and style trends to the Met Gala red carpet for fashion’s biggest night, it’s Emma Chamberlain. The internet’s favorite sister never fails to wow us, whether she’s showing us a haul of clothes she thrifted or showing us how to pose like a queen, we’re always taking notes.

Luckily, it was a little bit easier this time around, since her incredible makeup artist, Kelsey Deenihan (who also crafts looks for Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Kristen Stewart…casual), gave us the full breakdown. And buckle up folks, because Emma’s glam look was brought to you by our favorite drugstore skincare and Hailey Bieber’s go-to beauty brand.

“Her look is kind of a rosy burnished eye with a pop of gold to go with the Gilded look,” Deenihan explained. “Once we knew what she was wearing, once we had the intel that she was going icy blonde with her hair, we wanted to add color on her eyes and face.”

To get Emma’s glowing ice queen look, you’ve gotta start with your skin—and thankfully everything miss Chamberlain used cost no more than $15. First, she started with CeraVe’s hydrating toner, then the brand’s beloved lightweight moisturizer and lastly, the prep was finished off with an $11 de-puffing eye cream. We love a fiscally responsible Gilded Age moment.

But, the one thing we’re writing down in bold red pen—and then highlighting for future reference—is a bronzer and blush collab that we didn’t even know existed.

Gen Nude Blonzer Blush + Bronzer

After building up Emma’s gorg eye look with BareMinerals eyeshadow palettes, Deenihan used the brand’s coveted Blonzer (that’s bronzer and blush combined, for those asking). The celeb MUA said this one item is the quintessential summertime goodie we all need to achieve the popular glowing looks we keep seeing on TikTok and IRL.

“It’s so gorgeous on the cheeks and you can put it on your eyes,” Deenihan explained. “It almost looks like the color of heat in the eyeshadow we used, so the look was all very cohesive.”

There’s truly nothing better than a two-in-one moment. Especially when it can be used wherever you want, from your eyelids to your cheeks.

BRB while I apply this life-changing product to every nook and cranny of my body there is.

Also, pro-tip for once you grab a Blonzer of your own: “What helps longevity with your look is to really take your time and go in layers not just go straight out of the gate,” Deenihan said. “This way, the makeup really penetrates the skin.”