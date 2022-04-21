Emma Chamberlain Carries This Lip Product In Her Handbag & Shoppers Are So Obsessed, It’s Selling Out

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Although Emma Chamberlain is on a YouTube hiatus, she’s still at the front of our minds when it comes to fashion and beauty inspo. She’s repped tons of brands, from Louis Vuitton and PacSun to Bad Habit, CeraVe and even Cava (only the real Chambies would understand). But to our surprise, the lip product she carries in her handbag comes from none of the above.

Emma Instagrammed a zoomed-in and very on-brand shot of her bag contents. The Chamberlain Coffee sticks and Louis Vuitton pouch were to be expected, but the Dior Addict Lip Tattoo Long-Wear Colored Tint was not. The YouTuber typically opts for a bare face or a no-makeup makeup look, so when she does get glammed up, we of course take note.

It took a few seconds on the product’s page to realize why it’s worthy of Emma’s bag. This luxe Dior lip stain doesn’t budge for up to 12 hours, so you can sip all the iced coffees you want without having to reapply. You get natural-looking color and a barely-there feel. Essentially, it’s a “your lips but better” tint that’s comfortable to wear all day long.

“Absolutely fell in love as soon as I put this on!” wrote one five-star reviewer. “You can layer it for a more pigmented pout, but I personally do one layer for the most natural-looking lip.”

The lip product is sold out at Sephora, but we found it in stock at Saks Fifth Avenue. The next time you go out with your coffee, camcorder and scrunchie in hand, don’t forget your Dior Addict Lip Tattoo Long-Wear Colored Tint, too!

RELATED: Hailey Bieber Swears By This $20 Hack For Crafting a Plump Pout

This no-transfer, kiss-proof lip stain blends right into your lips to add a natural touch of color. Though lip stains often get a bad rep for being too drying and leaving your lips a little crusty, this Dior one contains the perfect balance of stains, pigments and emollients. The formula feels weightless and comfortable on the lips, and it’s the perfect lip product for a light makeup look since the color is sheer and natural.

“I don’t normally buy luxury products, especially from Dior, but I bought this after seeing someone else use it on Instagram, and I’m obsessed,” wrote one shopper. “This feels like nothing on your lips, doesn’t stay sticky and is not too matte and not too glossy.”

It’s hard to tell exactly which shade is shown in Emma’s post, but if we had to guess, it’s probably Natural Berry.

“THIS IS WORTH ALL THE MONEY GET IT RN IF YOU WANT A NATURAL LIP!!!” raved another reviewer who gave the product a five-star rating. “Best lip stain out there for sure. So easy to blend but it’s also buildable so you can actually go from a natural lip to a bolder lip. Has a watery texture like most lip stains and stays on all day.”

Next time you head out for the day, remember to toss your Dior Addict Lip Tattoo lip stain in your bag to nail the natural makeup look that Emma’s known for.