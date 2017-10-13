Emily Ratajkowski Shares Rare Photo of Her Natural Freckles on Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski is known for wearing some pretty stunning beauty looks. But underneath her typical dewy highlighter and goddess-like bronzer is a beauty feature that we rarely ever get to see—until yesterday. On Thursday, the 26-year-old model shared a selfie on Instagram where her natural, reddish-brown freckles were in full view.

Ratajkowski took the selfie from what appeared to be a makeup chair on the set of a secret project with high-fashion photography duo, Inez and Vindooh. “Something special today with @inezandvinoodh ✨” she teased in the caption.

Though the “Gone Girl” star wasn’t makeup-free, she kept the cosmetics to a minimum with lightly brushed eyebrows, slightly tousled hair, and a touch of metallic eyeshadow in the corners of her eyes. Ratajkowski’s minimal-makeup look allowed her natural sun-kissed freckles to shine without the obstruction of heavy foundation.

While this surely isn’t the first time Ratajkowski has exposed her natural beauty marks for the camera, it is a rare sight to see her freckles up close. And, judging from how amazing she looks, we hope Ratajkowski continues to ‘gram her freckles to show her followers to embrace their natural beauty, too.