Why Emily Ratajkowski’s New Hazel Brown Lob Is a Big Deal For Her

Emily Ratajkowski is the latest member to join the celebrity lobs and bobs club. The 28-year-old model, who’s famous for her long brunette hair, debuted a sleek, shoulder-grazing lob on Thursday night at Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation Diamond Ball in New York City. But Ratajowski didn’t stop with the cut—she also dyed her hair the prettiest hazel brown, too.

The “Gone Girl” star turned heads when she stepped onto the red carpet with her shiny new ‘do. Ratajkowski paired the look with a body-hugging vintage Chanel dress with a swooped neckline and gold buttons down the front.

Ratajkowski’s transformation is the work of celebrity hairstylist Jennifer Yespez and colorist Aura, who collectively have worked on the heads of stars like Jessica Alba, Nina Dobrev, and Anna Paquin. Clearly, Ratajkowski is a fan, judging from the three photos she shared last night so her fans could see her hair at all angles.

Though Ratajkowski has been a fan of faux hair changes like clip-on bangs and wigs, she’s rarely switched up her hair for real. In fact, in an interview with Allure, the model revealed that she hasn’t changed her hair since high school (!) and has never colored it, making her new hazel brown the first time she’s ever dyed her locks.

“My hair has been this way since high school… It’s down to my boobs… I’ve never colored it,” she told Allure. “It hasn’t failed me. I did do a fake bob at the Golden Globes—I like faking having shorter hair. My mom has shorter hair, and I always thought it looked so good on her. But after one night of trying it out, I was so over it by the end. I was like, I’m good. I need long hair.”

Considering how bomb she looks with her lob, we think Ratajkowski has nothing to worry about—whether her hair stops at her shoulders or cascades to her waist, the woman looks stunning no matter what style she explores.