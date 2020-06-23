Whoa—Emily Ratajkowski Just Went Fully Blonde

She’s one of the most iconic modern brunette models, but Emily Ratajkowski is a brunette no more. Ratajkowski revealed her new blonde hair today as part of an upcoming campaign with Kérastase. The spokesperson has been using the brand’s haircare to keep her strands healthy. Now she will be incorporating a line exclusively for blondes, Blond Absolu, into her routine. Ratajkowski will also star as the face of the collection’s campaign in January 2021.

“I’ve never colored my hair or changed the length significantly in my entire life,” said Ratajkowski in a statement. “I’m absolutely thrilled that Kérastase gave me their blessing to become a blonde. I just celebrated my birthday and am so happy to be coming out of quarantine with a fresh new look. Beauty is meant to be fun and expressive and this is definitely, hands down, the most fun I’ve ever had with my look before.”

Ratajkowski posted a shot of her new hair to Instagram and it already has more than two million likes. In it, her blonde hair has a bit of a shadow root but in these new images (above), it looks like they’ve taken her natural root color to a lighter brown.

According to Kérastase, the model will be using the products made for blondes to tone her hair and keep it healthy. They contain hyaluronic acid for hydration, Edelweiss flower to protect strands and ultraviolet neutralizers to remove any brass. Shop the line to use on your own hair, below.

Kérastase Blond Absolu Bain Lumiere

This shampoo promises to hydrate parched hair and remove impurities.

Kérastase Blond Absolu Bain Ultra-Violet

Use this shampoo to banish brassy tones.

Kérastase Blond Absolu Cicaflash Conditioner

Strengthen and fortify dry blonde hair.

Kérastase Blond Absolu Masque Ultra-Violet

When your hair needs a boost, use this hyaluronic acid-infused mask.

Kérastase Blond Absolu Cicaplasme Hair Heat-Protecting Serum

Protect your strands from heat damage.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.