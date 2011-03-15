Emily Maynard Wins The Bachelor… And Looks Better Doing It

Yesterday just wasn’t Chantal O’Brien’s day. Not only did she get dumped by Brad Womack which, I guess depending on who you ask, kind of makes her a winner but she also lost in the beauty department to Emily Maynard. Comparing the two final contestants on this season’s Bachelor may be like comparing apples to oranges, but I just can’t seem to help myself.

Chantal went for an updo, slathered on the makeup and topped it all off with some prom-like chandelier earrings. Emily, on the other hand, went for a more laidback half pony, a smoky eye and a pale, glossy lip. I’m not even sure we can call this a fair competition Emily is the clear winner here. Sorry Chantal, but in the words of Dee Grossmann, “shit’s not cute.” But that’s just our opinion who do you think won The Bachelor finale beauty battle?