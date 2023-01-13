‘Emily in Paris’ Fans: This Perfume Will Transport You to the Maison Lavaux Empire

Considering season three of Emily in Paris has been out on Netflix for three weeks now, we’re going to assume all fans of the show finished it already — probably in one viewing. There were some big surprises and some major changes! But what didn’t change is Emily’s ability to come through for her clients, like when she saved the Maison Lavaux empire with an off-the-cuff idea. Maison Lavaux isn’t a real French perfumery, of course, but now you can get in on the action with Shop The Scenes X Emily in Paris Eau de Parfum, a fragrance inspired by the show and the now iconic characters.

It’s the brainchild of entrepreneur Jill Martin who co-founded the company Shop the Scenes. Here, you can grab clothes, accessories, beauty products, champagne and more inspired by your favorite TV shows. The Emily in Paris Eau de Parfum is one of the latest hits thanks to the (understandable!) obsession with the Netflix show

. It’s inspired by the Maison Lavaux empire with a fragrant bouquet of lavender, jasmine petals and cashmere woods.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. QVC is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Let’s get into the nitty gritty here since you’re going to wear the perfume and not just display it. There are top notes of black pepper, coconut water, and lavender; middle notes of jasmine petals, fig leaves, and black leather accord; and dry notes of cashmere woods, papyrus, salted musks, ambroxan and clary sage. Emily in Paris stans will recognize some of these ingredients as popular with Maison Lavaux and Antoine Lambert.

QVC is the first retail partner of Shop The Scenes X Emily in Paris Eau de Parfum so grab it there while you can. And wear it while you discuss what exactly happened at the end of the season finale. (Is she really pregnant?!)