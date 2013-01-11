Get Emily Blunt’s Exact Same Vibrant Red Lip Look

Emily Blunt has been stunning on the red carpet as of late, and last night at the Critics’ Choice Awards the actress stunned us all in her cream Miu Miu gown and Veronica Lake waves. But the real winner of her beauty look was the vibrant red lip that makeup artist Jenn Streicher created as the focal point of her look. Streicher said that, “Once I saw the Miu Miu dress Emily was wearing my inspiration became a modern Veronica Lake.” She created a look that was based on simple eyes with just a pop of color on the lips and lots of lashes.

To get the look, Streicher used YSL Touche Eclat Foundation and YSL Poudre Sure Mesure for that perfectly dewy look. She applied a bit of Giorgio Armany Sheer Blush (in #6) to the apples of Blunt’s cheeks for a flush of color. For the eyes, Streicher used Giorgio Armani Eyes to Kill Eyeshadow in Gold Blitz and Sweet Fire, blending along the lid and up into the crease. She finished with YSL Volume Effect Faux Cils in Black. And of course, to get that gorgeous lip color Streicher used Giorgio Armani Lip Maestro in #503.

What do you think of Blunt’s look? Would you try out this lip shade?

Image via Getty