Emilia Clarke Went Full-On Khaleesi with New Platinum Blonde Hair

Emilia Clarke is channeling her inner Khaleesi. The 30-year-old actress, who’s well-known for playing Daenerys Targaryen on HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” ditched her hazel brown locks for a platinum blonde bob reminiscent of her fan-favorite character.

As “GoT” fans know, Clarke has spent the past seven seasons getting into character with four icy blonde wigs. However, those wigs (which have garnered the show’s hairstyling team an impressive six Emmys) may soon become obsolete, judging from Clarke’s new Daenerys-like hair.

On Tuesday, Clarke shared an Instagram photo of her sitting in a barber’s chair, while flaunting her freshly chopped hair.

In the photo, Clarke gives the camera a wink, while showing off her just-washed platinum blonde hair, which falls right above her shoulders. She captioned the photo, “AAAAHHHHHHH SHHHHIIIII****** 🤢 I done did it. Mother of dragons meet Emilia. Emilia meet mother of dragons. If you squint just so you might never know. 🐉⚡️”

In the caption, Clarke also thanked hairstylists Kev Alexander and Candice Banks (the original stylists behind her Khaleesi wigs) for the fresh chop and color. Judging from her caption, fans also speculate that Clarke’s new hair will have to do with the sixth and final season of “Game of Thrones,” which will begin filming next month.

But, like any “Game of Thrones” super-fan knows, details of the last season are kept under lock and key. Will Clarke ditch the wigs for her natural hair on-screen? Will Daenerys sport a shorter cut as she’s battling for the throne? Seems like we’ll just have to tune in to know for sure.