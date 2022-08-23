Celeb-Favorite Brands Emi Jay & Frasier Sterling Just Dropped a Zodiac Hair Clip Collab

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

By now, you’re probably more than familiar with the jewelry brand Frasier Sterling, beloved by celebs like Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber. Another retailer you’re sure to have seen on your FYP? Emi Jay, known for its adorably bedazzled hair clips that make every hairstyle that much more effortlessly stylish. Plus, our TikTok hair queen Matilda Djerf has even given the brand her stamp of approval. Well, we’re happy to report that the two brands just dropped their first collaboration, and we’ve got all the exclusive details. Trust me, I don’t need to read your birth chart to know you’re about to be completely obsessed with this new collab.

Although it seems like the current fashion and beauty trend cycle dies out before you even get the chance to try it out yourself, there are some aesthetics that will forever be timeless. Case in point? Zodiac apparel. I, a proud Cancer, adore wearing shirts and jewelry with my sign emblazoned for people to see. This new line fuses Emi Jay’s best-selling Big Effing Clip embellished with Frasier Sterling’s classic zodiac charms to bring you a custom hair piece to match each horoscope sign that will elevate any outfit. In addition to the twelve zodiac signs, shoppers can also snag a pink Moon Dust clip.

“We have been wanting to collab with each other for FOREVER! Our teams are totally obsessed with anything astrology related and we both love a custom moment.,” Frasier Lipton and Emi Jay founder Julianne Goldmark tell StyleCaster. “When the idea for a zodiac-themed collection came about it felt like the stars were aligned.”

As for the reason the two decided to lean into zodiac signs for the drop, they shared that it came down to everyone’s love for a customized moment. “Lately, it feels like everyone is really into embracing their unique qualities and what makes them who they are,” Frasier and Julianne noted. They added, “It’s so fun and exciting to learn more about these unique qualities and share with everyone like, ‘Hey, I’m a Taurus”. When you wear a zodiac accessory you’re telling the world who you are, and you instantly have something to talk about or relate to someone about!”

This sparkly, creative, and fun partnership marks the first time the two female-owned brands have partnered, and the founders teased that this might just be the beginning. “Collaborating with other brands can be quite difficult because everyone has different processes — but from day one it has been so seamless and easy!” Frasier and Julianne said. “Both teams absolutely love each other and it has honestly felt like we were just working with our best friends!”

The collection is available to shop exclusively at www.frasiersterling.com and www.emijay.com.