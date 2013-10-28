Emergency Skin Kit: What to Use When Your Skin Completely Breaks Out

I really thought I was over the acne hump, especially after finding a cure to my hormonal break-outs. Unfortunately, last week I woke up to skin that made me look like I was back in high school (and not in a good way). Between the new face wash I was testing and the questionable sunscreen I used on a recent vacation, it was clear something had irritated my skin in a big, bad way. My only solution was to turn to my emergency skin kit (ESK).

The idea behind an ESK is to have a small arsenal of tried-and-true skin care products that you can turn to when you skin freaks out. I love trying out new and different products (my job depends on it!), but it’s important to have an all-star roster of products that I can turn to when I get a break-out. Here’s what I have in my emergency skin kit:

Cetaphil Oil Control Foam Wash ($9.59, drugstore.com)

Almost every dermatologist swears by Cetaphil. It’s gentle and effective, so skin stays clear without being completely stripped of moisture.

OSEA Blemish Balm ($42, oseamalibu.com)

I know, I know. You’ve heard “BB cream” so many times at this point, you’re ready to vomit. Unlike other versions being sold, this OSEA version is a true blemish balm, formulated to make pimples disappear. Plus, there’s no makeup involved, so it’s perfect in the morning as well as right before bed.

GlamGlow Supermud Clearing Clearing Treatment ($69, glamglowmud.com)

The importance of a good mask when you’re in the middle of a break-out cannot be overstated. When my skin is throwing a fit, I like to apply this mask once a night, as well as use it as a spot treatment before I go to bed. There’s a reason why this product has gotten so much attention.

Perricone MD Skin Clear Supplements ($85, perriconemd.com)

Of course, if you really want good skin, you have to start from the inside out. So aside from guzzling as much water as I can stand, I take one of these skin supplement packets each morning. Each packet contains skin-clearing ingredients like vitamin A, evening primrose oil and zinc, so you get the benefits of a healthy diet, even if you’re secretly scarfing nachos behind closed doors.

Do you have an ESK? If so, what’s in it?