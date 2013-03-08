How To Wear Emerald On Your Eyes

The highly anticipated release of Oz The Great And Powerful (the film comes out today) has inspired everything from gem jewelry collections on HSN to makeup palettes from Urban Decay. Everyone seems to be getting in on the magic of emerald green. It’s a lovely universal color that any woman can wear, no matter her age or skin tone. Here are a few fun ways to play up your emerald forest eyes and use this fun shade to showcase your inner Dorothy.

For a light play on emerald, try wearing a simple brown eye shadow and eye liner, and then sweep on deep green mascara on top and bottom lashes. I like the Blinc Kiss Me Mascara in Dark Green ($26, blincinc.com). Not only does it allow you to wear green naturally, but it will last through heat, humidity, long days and a few tears.

If you want to add a slick of color that has a bit more kick, try lining the upper lash line with an emerald green liquid liner and flick it out at the ends in a little wing. An inexpensive way to try this new trend is with the Maybelline Eye Studio Master Duo Liner in Polished Green ($7.99, drugstore.com). Pair it with black lashes and nude makeup to make a statement.

If you are simply in love with emerald green, you must go all out and buy Sephora’s The Color Of The Year Collection ($68, sephora.com). This set includes Color Grid Eyeshadow Block Bionic, Color Code Prismatic Shadow Block, Lightspeed Glitter Dust, Graphic Sculpt Waterproof Jumbo Eyeliner, Color Cube Lid Stain, Color Watt Highlighting Mascara, and a Prismatic Color Block. Follow these steps to get the most out of the color collection:

Step 1: Sweep the white shimmer under the brows, on the inner corners of the eyes and on top of the cheekbones to Carmindize the face.

Step 2: Apply the green lid stain across the lid.

Step 3: Follow with a sweep of the green shadow across the crease of your eye lids and under the lower lash line.

Step 4: Add a sheer wash of glitter across the entire lid.

Step 5: Take the green pencil and trace along the upper and lower lash lines and then sweep on mascara for major green-with-envy eyes.