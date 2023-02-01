Shoppers Swear This $16 Celeb-Loved Moisturizer ‘Stops Aging In Its Tracks’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Not all of us can physically (or financially) sustain a 12-step skincare routine. That’s where multifunctional beauty products come in. There’s one in particular that’s been hanging around in several A-listers’ daily skincare regimens. When multiple celebs rave about a product, that’s when you know it’s worth a try. Per Shape, Kim Kardashian, Scarlett Johansson and Gwyneth Paltrow call on Embryolisse’s Lait-Crème Concentré to plump, firm, smooth and soften their complexion.

The formula functions as a face cream, makeup primer and face mask, which means it’s soon to become the MVP of your skincare routine. The rich moisturizer is suitable for all skin types and has been a bestseller since 1950, per the French pharmacy brand.

It truly does the most and that’s all thanks to its skin-loving ingredient list. Soy proteins moisturize, aloe vera soothes, beeswax protects and shea butter nourishes and softens. After applying the cream in the morning and evening on the daily, you’ll notice glowing, healthy, plump skin. Take it from an Amazon reviewer that wrote, “This is a wonderful emollient cream. It is best suited for the wintertime and is incredibly soothing. [Because of its occlusive] nature, it stops aging in its tracks.” The five-star reviewer added, “I use it over my prescription retinol and the results are glowing skin.”

A moisturizer that “stops aging in its tracks,” is a tall claim, but several other shoppers are on the same page.

“My skin felt amazing after just one night of use and has continued to improve—my flaking around my mouth and nose has resolved, fine lines around my eyes look so much better, redness on my cheeks and around my nose is gone (after a few days use of this I no longer felt like I needed foundation to cover my pink cheeks and nose area) and my skin actually feels plumper and healthier, not just temporarily softer.” They added, “The biggest bonus of all—it even stopped my peeling/flaking from retinol use.”

To rewind the clock on your complexion, reduce redness and tackle dry skin, Embryolisse’s Lait-Crème Concentré is the only thing you should be reaching for, especially since it costs only $16 on Amazon.

Now, back to this moisturizer’s multiple uses. If you’re applying the product as a makeup primer or face cream, rub a small amount onto clean, dry skin. Does your skin need a little extra T.L.C.? Turn the moisturizer into a face mask by applying a thick layer onto your face. Your skin should look so radiant and glowy afterward.

With a 4.6-star overall rating and over 15,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, even users with sensitive skin swear by this rich cream. “I’ve been using this for over a year and I tell you—not only does a little go a long way, but I’ve seen so much improvement in my skin,” wrote another reviewer. “My skin is so sensitive and I had been looking for a better lotion and I will say for me at least—this is it.”

It sounds like you might want to check out with this anti-aging must-have as soon as you can. It’s available to shop at Amazon, Dermstore, Revolve, SkinStore and iHerb.