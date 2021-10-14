TikTokers Call This Contour Stick the “Softest & Easiest Cream Makeup” on the Market

“This is the best contour bronzer stick I’ve ever used,” TikToker Mikayla Nogueira says in a video posted last week. That’s not something the makeup artist says very often about the thousands of products she tries on her popular TikTok page. But the Em Cosmetics So Soft Multi Faceplay bronzer is going viral on TikTok so she had to try it. She fell so in love with it, she went and grabbed the blush shades, too. What’s so special about these multipurpose sticks? Allow us to explain.

Nogueira stiched the video of TikToker Rudi Berry who was also seriously impressed with the bronzing sticks. But as Nogueira points out, it’s not that surprising considering the beauty OG, Michelle Phan, created them. “You know what’s crazy? I wholeheartedly believe that claim,” she says. “That it’s the best on the market. Because it’s Michelle fucking Phan.” Nogueira admits that there are a ton of “shitty” contour sticks out there she finds hard to blend. But not this one.

Right away, Nogueira notices how easy the formula is to apply and blend. She loves the texture and the color Summer. “This is hands-down the best I’ve ever used,” she decides. Well, OK then! What everyone is loving so much is what Em Cosmetics calls the “Satin Cloud Complex,” a blend of powders and emollients for an air-whipped, mousse-like texture. It’s enriched with squalane and vitamin E to condition skin.

So Soft Multi Faceplay comes in four bronzing and contouring shades: Summer (for fair-tan skin with warm undertones), Terra (for fair-tan skin with cool undertones), Nomadic (for tan-deep skin with warm undertones) and Pangea (for tan-deep skin with cool undertones.)

If blush is what you’re after, the So Soft line also includes six rosy shades. But you better grab them quickly because you know what happens to TikTok-famous products and how quickly they sell out.