This New Floral Perfume Is Basically an Affordable Dupe of Priscilla Presley’s Iconic Fave

You can’t turn on the TV or swipe on TikTok without seeing scenes from the new Elvis movie. It’s inescapable right now. And for good reason. Fans are saying Austin Butler and Olivia DeJonge totally kill it as Elvis and Priscilla Presley. And now there are fragrances inspired by the iconic couple to get you into the spirit: Elvis Presley Legend for Him and Her. Fans of the couple or even just the new movie will want this on their vanity.

Legend ties in with the new Warner Bros Elvis biopic movie, out June 24. The bottle design has the iconic Elvis pose on top so it makes for a great gift. (Last-minute Father’s Day maybe?) There’s an option for both men and women, but any gender can wear these, of course. But let’s talk about Legend for Him, first. It echoes the colognes Elvis used to wear, but reimagined as a scent he might wear today.

What does that entail? Notes of warm wood, grapefruit, lemon, mint and pink pepper balanced with notes of ginger, nutmeg, and jasmine with bases of incense, vetiver, cedar, sandalwood, patchouli, labdanum and white musk.

On the flip side, Legend for Her is a nod to Priscilla Presley’s favorite fragrance, which we hear was Guerlain Shalimar Eau de Parfum. That is an iconic fragrance (and worth every dollar) but a pricey one. Legend for Her is less than half the price. It’s a floral scent but not in a grandma way. The florals here were inspired by the flowers often gifted to her by Elvis. (Aww!) There’s a unique blend of Jasmine, musky Tuberose, white flower and honeysuckle.

Right not, both Legend for Him and Her are exclusive to HSN and on sale as an intro price. There’s no better time than now to grab one for yourself, your mom, your husband — really, anyone in your life heading to see Elvis later this month.