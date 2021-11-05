This Anti-Aging Tinted Face Sunscreen Is One Of Hailey Bieber’s Holy Grail Products—& 8,000 Shoppers Agree

In our ideal world, multifunctional products would dominate our daily beauty routine. We don’t know anyone who wouldn’t want to save time and money as they get ready each morning. You know the saying “kill two birds with one stone?” Well, what if we told you that there’s a tinted face sunscreen that can actually kill three?

The sunscreen we’re talking about is EltaMD’s UV Daily Moisturizer, a hero product that acts as a sunscreen, moisturizer, and light tint all at once. It’s a favorite of none other than Hailey Bieber, who has some serious words of praise for the 3-in-1 essential.

“A lot of sunscreens make my skin break out, and this one has been my Holy Grail,” she says in a YouTube video she did for Elle earlier this year

Now, these kind words are no shock. EltaMD is known for its effective sunscreens that fuse skincare and sun protection, but this formula takes it up a notch with the natural-looking tint. You can push your foundation with this 3-in-1 time and money saver. What’s even better is this product’s ability to combat visible signs of aging.

You know a product is worth it when it’s reached Holy Grail status for Hailey Bieber. Keep reading to hear more about how this sunscreen wears many hats and addresses a bunch of skin concerns all at once. Plus, it costs $32.50, which for sun protection, skincare, and light coverage, is quite the bargain.

Let’s start with the obvious: sun protection. At its core, this product is a face sunscreen with an SPF of 40. Dermatologists tend to recommend you wear sunscreen with at least SPF 30 every single day. It provides UVA and UVB (a.k.a. broad spectrum) protection, which means it shields your skin from both types of UV light. UVA has everything to do with skin aging, while UVB deals with skin burning.

This tinted face sunscreen clearly checks off the box for sun protection, but what about its skincare benefits? The formula engages hyaluronic acid to moisturize your skin and help minimize the look of fine lines and wrinkles. Its sidekick ingredient, vitamin E, also plays a part in the sunscreen’s anti-aging powers by blocking your skin from free radicals.

Last but not least, there’s a subtle, natural-looking tint to this sunscreen. You can wear it on its own or add more coverage with your fav foundation.

With a near-perfect rating on Amazon, thousands of reviewers share Bieber’s love for this multipurpose product. “My dermatologist recommended it and I love it,” wrote one shopper. “I use the tinted formula in the non-sun months to give my face a bit more color. I don’t buy any other kind for my face now.”

Another shopper calls it the best sunscreen she’s ever applied, saying, “Most sunscreens I’ve used are thick and break me out. This sunscreen is lightweight and makes my skin feel soft.” She wears this tinted sunscreen with her usual concealer to create a natural everyday makeup look.