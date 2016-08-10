The $7 Skin-Care Product Victoria’s Secret Model Elsa Hosk Swears By

@hoskelsa

You probably know Elsa Hosk as the only Victoria’s Secret model that hasn’t dated Leonardo DiCaprio. Kidding! But you’ve definitely seen the 28-year-old Swedish model and sometimes-face of H&M killing it in lingerie in the way only someone with 10-foot-long legs could.

Now, the blonde is adding fragrance ambassador to her long list of jobs, which, believe it or not also includes pro basketball player. (The more you know!) We sat down with the new face of Crush—Victoria’s Secret’s newest perfume—to chat all things beauty.

How would you describe Crush in three words?

Intriguing, flirty, special—I would [wear] it more for a date night. It’s very intriguing—you want more of it. It’s inspired by a new crush, so it’s intense.

Do you have any tips for getting your perfume to last longer?

Spray it in places where you don’t touch yourself that much.



What is the one beauty product you couldn’t live without?

Probably moisturizer because I have dry skin.

Do you have a favorite moisturizer?

I love coconut oil. It’s as simple as that. It’s amazing and also healing, so if you have a breakout or if you have dry hair, it works. It’s an amazing wonder product.

Do you have a favorite drugstore beauty product?

Cetaphil. The cleanser, it’s really good. It’s drugstore, it’s cheap, it’s recommended by my dermatologist, and it’s great. Super gentle.

What beauty tip do you swear by?

Less is more.

What is your go-to nighttime routine?

When I go out, I like to put on a little bit more makeup, so I will do an eyeliner and mascara and keep the lip really simple. Then, it’s really important for me to wash it off at night to let my skin breathe during the night so, you know, do a really nice wash, maybe an exfoliation, and you’re good to go to sleep.