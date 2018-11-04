How Elsa Hosk Plans to Unwind After the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

The countdown is on for the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show (November 8) and preparation is in full swing. This week, the modeling elite made their way to a series of fittings for those iconic wings and among them was Elsa Hosk, a seasoned catwalker with the lingerie brand.

It would be easy to assume that 29-year-old Swedish stunner is living a life free of the stresses that we face from day-to-day, especially in today’s political and social climate. But au contraire: even angels need a time-out, especially before and after one of the fashion industry’s most high-profile events.

We were lucky enough to secure a quick chat with Hosk in the midst of her pre-show schedule, where she briefly opened up about how she sneaks in down time and approaches self-care between gigs. And since her birthday just so happens to be the day before next week’s big show, we had to know when and how she plans on fitting in a celebration too. (Oh, and you know we had to talk beauty, both Victoria’s Secret and otherwise, as well.)

Self-Care Defined

Taking time for yourself and having space and time to be on your own and take care of your happiness. It de-stresses me, it makes me happier and it makes me a better person in my relationships. It’s very important. I need some time every day to myself whether it’s my makeup routine, cleansing my face at night, taking a bath, gym time or walking the streets and being in my own head. It’s a nice feeling and I make time for it a couple of times a day.

The Dream Day Off

If I have a day off, sometimes I’ll take a whole day for self-care. I’ll get a massage or work out. I know that’s a luxury because I don’t have kids or on that day I don’t have things that I have to take care of. When you’re pressed for time and have a lot of commitments and work, it’s fine to just take a little time. You can get a neck massage—even if it’s from a friend! Just close your eyes and be in the moment. I meditate, even if it’s just for ten minutes in the morning or at night to wind down. I love taking the time to watch a movie, take a bath and light some candles or do my skincare routine because it’s very therapeutic and I’m taking care of it at the same time.

The Top Comfort Food

A grilled cheese sandwich–yum!

The Feel-Good Beauty Routine

The essentials are: a good cleanser, specifically Barbara Sturm skin care because it nurtures your skin from the inside, Victoria’s Secret Just Say Glow Highlighter Stick for extra glow. I love this one because it’s very bright and glow-y. Also, eyeliner for a cat eye and I always finish off my look with Victoria’s Secret Major Lashes Full Volume Mascara for big, full lashes.

Post-Victoria’s Secret Runway Recovery

I’m going on a trip with all my girlfriends. My birthday is the day before the show so I wanted to do something really special. I’m flying some of my friends from Sweden and some of my girls from New York and we’re going to go a beach somewhere and stay in a house together.

