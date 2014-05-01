Beauty Buzz: Model Using Elmer’s Glue for Facials, Find the Best Hair Color For You, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz



1. Always asking, “What’s the best hair color for me?” Here’s the answer. [Daily Makeover]

2. Meet the model who swears by Elmer’s glue to clean her face. [Refinery 29]

3. Mandy Moore is now a contributing beauty editor. See the products she’s obsessed with. [Byrdie]

4. Remember when the U.S. Army was banning “controversial” hairstyles on African American women? They’re reviewing the new policy! [Stars & Stripes]

5. How to organize a crazy-packed makeup collection in six steps. [xoVain]