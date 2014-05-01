StyleCaster
Beauty Buzz: Model Using Elmer’s Glue for Facials, Find the Best Hair Color For You, More

Augusta Falletta
by
coloring hair

Image via Getty Images

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Always asking, “What’s the best hair color for me?” Here’s the answer. [Daily Makeover]

2. Meet the model who swears by Elmer’s glue to clean her face. [Refinery 29]

3. Mandy Moore is now a contributing beauty editor. See the products she’s obsessed with. [Byrdie]

4. Remember when the U.S. Army was banning “controversial” hairstyles on African American women? They’re reviewing the new policy! [Stars & Stripes]

5. How to organize a crazy-packed makeup collection in six steps. [xoVain]

