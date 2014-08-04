News: Elle Fanning’s Bold Liner Look; Respond to Breakup Rumors Like Beyoncé

Elle Fanning may be young, but that certainly hasn’t stopped her from wearing some of the boldest beauty looks out there. We never thought we’d say this, but we’re actually crushing on the neon yellow eyeliner she sported at Comic-Con. [Allure]

Tara Reid is making her first foray into the beauty world with a fragrance called Shark, which will smell of “a plethora of ‘lavender’ colored flowers.” So… lavender? [The Cut]

As anyone who has ever had a nerve-wracking job interview will know, this job interview beauty cheat sheet is indispensable. [Beauty High]

How does Beyoncé respond to breakup rumors? With Jay and Bey-themed nail art, naturally. [Elle]