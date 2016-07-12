Former Blonde Elle Fanning Shows Off New Pink Hair on Instagram

Elle Fanning has joined the ranks of celebrities dyeing their hair shades of pink, posting a photo on Instagram captioned “Dusty🌹 hair,” with a shout-out to her colorist, Jenda Alcorn.

This isn’t the first time the “Neon Demon” actress has made a drastic hair change—she’s gone from blonde to brunette and back again. And while she had her signature pale-blonde hair while filming her latest movie, it looks like she’s having a little fun with her color until she starts shooting the next one.

Having seen “Neon Demon,” a horror film about the frighteningly shallow modeling scene in L.A., I can’t blame the girl for wanting a little levity. The dusty-rose shade she chose is a pretty, playful pick for summer.