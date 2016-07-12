StyleCaster
Former Blonde Elle Fanning Shows Off New Pink Hair on Instagram

Former Blonde Elle Fanning Shows Off New Pink Hair on Instagram

by
WENN

Elle Fanning has joined the ranks of celebrities dyeing their hair shades of pink, posting a photo on Instagram captioned “Dusty🌹 hair,” with a shout-out to her colorist, Jenda Alcorn.

This isn’t the first time the “Neon Demon” actress has made a drastic hair change—she’s gone from blonde to brunette and back again. And while she had her signature pale-blonde hair while filming her latest movie, it looks like she’s having a little fun with her color until she starts shooting the next one.

Having seen “Neon Demon,” a horror film about the frighteningly shallow modeling scene in L.A., I can’t blame the girl for wanting a little levity. The dusty-rose shade she chose is a pretty, playful pick for summer.

