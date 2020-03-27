Elle Fanning Dyed Her Hair Pastel Pink at Home and It’s So Dreamy

Another day, another gorgeous hair change but this one is actually do-able at home, especially if you have the right products. Allow me to explain. Elle Fanning’s pastel pink hair was a big surprise when the actress showed if off on her Instagram stories this week, but considering she’s self-isolating like all of us, it’s not that surprising she made a DIY beauty change. It can be tempting to wax your eyebrows or cut and dye your hair when you’re in the house for weeks just staring at what you’ve become. But put down the shears and take a little inspo from Fanning.

We don’t have details just yet on why or how Fanning dyed her hair pink but it isn’t the first time. She’s played with bubblegum-pink hair throughout the years off and on. Since she’s stuck at home like all of us, it’s likely she used an at-home in-shower hair dye, probably semi-permanent that’ll wash out after a few weeks. Since the actress is a L’Oréal Paris spokeswoman, she could have used the brand’s Colorista Semi-Permanent Hair Color for Light Bleached or Blondes in Pink ($9.58 at Amazon). It’s easy to do at home and fades in 4-8 shampoos.

She showed what it looks like dry while cooking dinner. It’s so pretty.

Of course, L’Oréal Paris isn’t the only brand that people love for pastel hair colors. Overtone’s Pastel Pink Coloring Conditioner ($29 at Overtone) turns strands rosy while softening them at the same time. If you’re itching to try something different while at home, these color conditioners are much less likely to harm your hair or mess up your current color—especially if you only use them once or twice.

