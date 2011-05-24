Elle Fanning Is A Braided Beauty In Teen Vogue—Get The Look!

We just can’t get enough of Elle Fanningher resounding performance in Somewhere, her gorgeous editorials for the likes of Lula and Interview, her daring (yet adorable) red carpet choices and her short film for Rodarte all add up to make her our favorite new ingenue in Hollywood.

In the new issue of Teen Vogue, the fresh-faced starlet is featured in her own beauty editorial, sporting a series of summery, braided hairdos that we are dying to copy. Luckily, we’ve featured tutorials on how to get similar unfussy looks before, and if you’re craving an offbeatyet sophisticatedstyle for the summer, be sure to follow our instructions on how to get a fishtail braid and how to perfect the braided updo.

Click through for all of Elle’s portraits from Teen Vogue!

Photos: Daniel Jackson