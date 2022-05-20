Elle Fanning Looks Like a Literal Princess With a Bow in Her Hair at Cannes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

There was a time in my life when I favored a deep side part and a kitchy hair clip. Most likely, you can blame Zooey Deschanel for this. But it looks like Elle Fanning is bringing this 2010 trend back in a much more chic way. Fanning showed up at Cannes Film Festival 2022 with an ultra-deep side part and the cutest little bow ever. The sequin white beaded hair clip perfectly matched her Armani Privé embellished gown. It almost showed up her Chopard diamonds — almost.

Fanning is in town for the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick. She showed everyone who the movie star was with her Old Hollywood-style blonde waves courtesy or Los Angeles colorist/stylist Jenda Alcorn. It looks like the bow is just sweeping her hair up and away from her face. Of course, we know it look a lot more work than that.

Fanning continued the classic beauty look with a black cat eye, bold pink lip and rosy cheeks. It’s all L’Oreal Paris makeup as she’s a face of the brand and a guest of L’Oreal at the festival. “I was honored to celebrate with you and am continually grateful to be a spokeswoman amongst such beautiful women I look up to!!!!” she wrote on Instagram.

Makeup artist Erin Ayanian Monroe was responsible for the glam and she revealed all the products she used on Fanning. The best part? They’re all affordable! We’re especially obsessed with the Voluminous Million Lashes Mascara ($10.99 at Ulta Beauty) and Infallible Flash Cat Eye Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner ($10.99 at Ulta Beauty). Oh, and that gorgeous lipstick? It’s Infallible Pro-Matte Liquid Lipstick in Pink Soiree ($7.53 at Amazon ). Stunning.

This isn’t the first time Fanning wore this hairstyle during her Top Gun: Maverick promo tour. On LIVE with Kelly and Ryan, she wore a big hair clip with her side part. Hair accessories are back, everyone.

This LELET NY Bauble French Barrette is available now, too. Grab it on Shopbop to get the princesscore look.