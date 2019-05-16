Elle Fanning Wore the Braid Version of a Flower Crown at Cannes

Every year celebrities at the Cannes Film Festival bring their high-fashion A-game. When it comes to hair, makeup and style, it’s better than the Oscars, in my humble opinion. One of my favorites each time is 21-year-old Elle Fanning, whose couture princess style gets a French update for the red carpet. This year was no different. During day two of the festival, the actress wore her hair in milkmaid-style braids that looked like the 2019 version of the flower crown. She paired the style with a floral Valentino gown with oversized sleeves and a plunging neckline. To say she rocked the Les Miserables premiere red carpet would be an understatement.

The style started with Fanning’s honey-blonde hair in her signature middle part but with thin braids at the crown. Tiny white flowers adorned the braids. Her gorgeous hair was courtesy of stylist Jenda Alcorn from 454 North Salon in West Hollywood, CA, who showed off her creation to Instagram and wow.

When Fanning turned around, we got a peek at the layered braids at the nape of her neck with even more flowers. They complemented her floral dress in a cool, not-too-matchy, way.

This wasn’t the only time Fanning turned heads at Cannes. For The Dead Don’t Die premiere, she wore her hair pulled back into a classic, but a bit oversized, chignon. The Old Hollywood-style was perfect with her peach Gucci gown and glam Chopard jewels. Fanning was every bit the movie star wearing an ensemble that’ll look chic for years to come—especially considering she just turned drinking age.

Between her festival style and her Met Gala fashion win, she’s turning into a serious style star. We can’t wait to see what Fanning and her glam team do next.