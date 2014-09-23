Beauty Buzz: How to Do a Waterfall Braid on Yourself, Elle Fanning is a Brunette, More

Tiffany Hagler-Geard/What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Important question: Is your workout giving you acne? Here’s the answer. [Byrdie]

2. Elle Fanning made the jump from blonde to brunette, and her new look just gave her a huge maturity boost! [The Gloss]

3. Looking for wedding hair accessories? Take a note from the Beauty Department, and learn a bit more about the accessories Lauren Conrad wore on her wedding day. [The Beauty Department]

4. Finally! A tutorial on how to do a waterfall braid on yourself! [Daily Makeover]

5. You’ve heard of the “no poo” trend, but can it make you go bald? Read more before making the change. [POPSUGAR Beauty]