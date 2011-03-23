Elizabeth Taylor’s White Diamonds Is Still Best Seller Ever

After hearing about Elizabeth Taylor’s death, people are fondly remembering her as an academy-award winning actress, style icon, and philanthropist. While she upheld a legacy as one of the last stars remaining from Hollywood’s Golden era, her fragrance is a gem with a legacy of it’s own.White Diamonds, a fragrance launched by Taylor in 1991, remains the best selling fragrance in the world, bringing in $61.3 million just last year.

With a flowery scent and iconic commercial, it’s likely the most memorable perfume among the slew of celebrity fragrances that have attempted to follow suit. I remember my own grandmother dousing her mink coats inWhite Diamonds after buying it in bulk because it was her favorite.



White Diamonds was the most successful of three fragrances the actress launched for Elizabeth Arden, the others being BlackPearls and Passion. Nearly two decades after debuting, it seems the perfume maintains an appeal timeless as the legend herself.