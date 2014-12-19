Beauty Buzz: Elizabeth Olsen Has the Hair We All Want, Man Spends 150K to Look Like Kim K, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz
1. Elizabeth Olsen has chopped her hair into a bob, and it’s the new bob to lust after, trust. [People StyleWatch]
2. When it comes to red carpet hair inspiration, we’re always on the hunt for more – but these braided beauties take the cake. [Daily Makeover]
3. The real reasoning behind why adding butter to your coffee is a thing now. [StyleCaster]
4. There is a new thing called pot yoga, and we think it actually might relax us more than a steamy hot Vinyasa room. Right? [The Cut]
5. A man paid 150k to look more like Kim Kardashian – and we must say, he’s not quite there yet. [US Weekly]