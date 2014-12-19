StyleCaster
Beauty Buzz: Elizabeth Olsen Has the Hair We All Want, Man Spends 150K to Look Like Kim K, More

Beauty Buzz: Elizabeth Olsen Has the Hair We All Want, Man Spends 150K to Look Like Kim K, More

Rachel Adler
What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Elizabeth Olsen has chopped her hair into a bob, and it’s the new bob to lust after, trust. [People StyleWatch]
2. When it comes to red carpet hair inspiration, we’re always on the hunt for more – but these braided beauties take the cake. [Daily Makeover]
3. The real reasoning behind why adding butter to your coffee is a thing now. [StyleCaster]
4. There is a new thing called pot yoga, and we think it actually might relax us more than a steamy hot Vinyasa room. Right? [The Cut]
5. A man paid 150k to look more like Kim Kardashian – and we must say, he’s not quite there yet. [US Weekly]
