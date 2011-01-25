Elizabeth Olsen Glows At Sundance, Find Out How

I hate to say it, but Elizabeth Olsen may be the prettiest member of the Olsen clan. And she’s letting the people of Park City, Utah know it! Elizabeth’s already being called the “it” girl of Sundance, creating quite the frenzy at the premiere of Silent House, looking all glowing and fresh-faced. Her timeless, 60s inspired look was all thanks to celebrity hairstylist Joshua-Myles Ristaino of Exclusive Artists Management. Read on for his tips on how to get the dewy complexion and soft waves for yourself.

Makeup:

1. Using a gentle tapping motion, I applied Avne Eluage Eye Contour Care under eyes, starting from the inner corner and working outward. The formula is especially soothing for this delicate area.



2. Then I applied Avne Eluage Cream to prep the skin and give it a fresh, moist finish. To help the skin stay dewy throughout the day a challenge in the dry, cold mountain air of Sundance I followed with a misting of Avne Thermal Spring Water.



3. After applying a moisturizing foundation and a sheer rose blusher, I lightly lined eyes and brushed on mascara. To give Elizabeths lips a hint of color with a moist sheen, I applied Clinique Chubby Stick Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm in Graped-Up.

Hair:

1. For Elizabeths tumble of silky waves, I sprayed sections with Ren Furterer Vegetal Finishing Spray, and then using a one-inch-wide curling iron, wrapped each section into a corkscrew curl. The spray locks in the curl.

2. Once the sections cooled, I brushed out curls and made a flirty side part. To add texture and loosen up the look, I rubbed a little Ren Furterer Modeling Paste into the palms of my hands, and then smoothed my hands over Elizabeths hair. For star-worthy shine, I spritzed hair with Ren Furterer Glossing Spray.



3. gave skin one last misting of Avne Thermal Spring Water all over the face for a fresh, dewy finish, and to give makeup more staying power. Elizabeth was ready for the cameras and stardom!

Photo: Natalie Cass, Getty Images