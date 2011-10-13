Elizabeth Hurley On Breast Cancer Awareness & Mammograms

October is well-known for two things: Halloween and Breast Cancer Awareness. Of course there are other things that go on during the month, but pink, orange and black reign supreme. This month though, Estee Lauder and Elizabeth Hurley have added blue as a color of recognition. Hurley noted that the Breast Cancer Awareness campaign wanted to highlight a group that is often overlooked when it comes to the disease: men.

In an interview about this year’s campaign, Hurley told us that there is a new jeweled pin available for $12.50 being sold at counters around the country that includes a blue jewel in amongst the pink jewels, denoting that 1 percent of breast cancer is detected in males. She also mentioned that a huge reason as to why she is so involved in the cause is due to the fact that her grandmother passed away from the disease. “My grandmother didn’t survive breast cancer, but had she reported that lump as soon as she found it, she may have survived. You have to look at your breasts.”

Not only does Hurley believe in yearly mammograms after 40 (she plans on asking every single one of her friends if they’ve had theirs yet this year) but she also believes in the low fat diet. Having had multiple conversations with doctors regarding the diet, Hurley summed it up by saying that “in a nut shell it has to do with estrogen and how it’s stored in the body. It’s about trimming the fat out of your diet.”

If you want to contribute to Breast Cancer Awareness this month, there are of course plenty of products to purchase (Estee Lauder has some adorable lip glosses and lipsticks) or you can head over to their Facebook page to help to “illuminate the globe” in pink for the cause.