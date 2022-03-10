We Found the Red Lipstick Amanda Seyfried Wears as Elizabeth Holmes in ‘The Dropout’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re anything like me, you’ve been glued to The Dropout, waiting for next week’s episode to see Amanda Seyfried brilliantly play disgraced entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes. Seyfried nails everything about Holmes, from her voice to her haphazard beauty look, with messy red lipstick, black eyeliner and blonde hair that’s somehow always missing a part. This red lipstick is an iconic part of Holmes’ look so The Dropout makeup team really needed to nail it. And we’d say they absolutely did.

In episode 4 of The Dropout, Holmes (played by Seyfried), wants to exude confidence so she puts on her signature black turtleneck, suit jacket and red lip. Because her business and life are pretty much spiraling out of control, her lipstick isn’t exactly clean. Head Makeup Artist Jorjee Douglass purposely applied the red liquid lipstick haphazardly, giving a ragged finish. To do this, he used Lancôme L’Absolu Rouge Drama Ink Lipstick in French Touch and French Bisou, a non-drying semi-matte lipstick. (Seyfried is a Lancôme ambassador.)

This liquid is so long-wearing in fact, that it apparently never smeared even when Seyfried had to put a face mask on and off while filming. I’ve personally worn this lipstick and I’m obsessed with the extremely lightweight formula. It almost feels like a lip stain when it’s applied but with an insane amount of pigment. It dries down to a soft matte that feels like nothing on your lips. I also really like the patented curved applicator, which helps you get a precise application without needing lip liner. Douglass must have had to go out of his way to make it look messy on Seyfried because it’s pretty hard to get this lippie wrong.

You can grab all eight gorgeous colors at Ulta Beauty, but stick with French Touch and French Bisou shades to nail the Elizabeth Holmes’ red.