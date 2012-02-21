Elizabeth Banks Says How Confining ‘Hunger Games’ Look Was

Get More: Movie Trailers, Movies Blog

As we’ve said before, we are obsessed with the Hunger Games over here. So, when MTV released their series of interviews with Elizabeth Banks, who stars as Effie Trinket, we were loving every minute of it. But, when reporter Joshua Horowitz got the good stuff out of Banks (as in details of the hair and makeup) we knew our day was made.

Banks revealed that the process took days to figure out the look, but once they “nailed it” it just took two hours a day. But, the nails were actually the hardest part of the look. She “literally couldn’t do anything.” Including, “going to the bathroom.”

Watch the video above for her adorable take on the experience and get the full scoop!

[MTV]