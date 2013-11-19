Get Elizabeth Banks’ Nude ’90s Supermodel Makeup

Jennifer Lawrence‘s pixie may be stealing the show lately, but it was her The Hunger Games: Catching Fire co-star Elizabeth Banks (Effie Trinket) whose beauty look wowed us at the film’s Los Angeles premiere last night. “Elizabeth’s Versace dress was a serious show stopper,” said mark Celebrity Makeup Artist Fiona Stiles. “The first thing that ran through my mind when I saw it was ’90’s Supermodel.’ I immediately knew I’d give her a clean, ‘nude’ makeup look, with a sculpted face and focus on her eyes.” Here’s how Stiles created the actress’ sultry look.

Face

“I prepped Elizabeth’s skin with Yonka Pamplemousse moisturizer to provide the perfect base, then I corrected any imperfections with YSL Le Teint Touche Eclat #BR50. Next, I brushed mark Set Things Right Loose Powder in Medium to set her face makeup, followed by mark Just Blushing Powder Blush in Cameo and Darling to warm up her cheeks. This gave her face definition, but kept the flush very natural and fresh. I finished her face with mark That’s Brilliant Face and Eye Luminizer to make her skin look radiant.”

Eyes

“I created a strong brow by using Anastasia Brow Wiz in Caramel. This shade is a light blonde, so it’s not too overpowering. Next, I brushed mark I-mark Wet/Dry Eyeshadow in Fairy Dust, a soft nude shade, across her eyelids. I used MAC Fluildline in Blacktrack to line very tightly to her eyes. Underneath Elizabeth’s eyes, I applied a bit of mark I-mark Wet/Dry Eyeshadow in Tabac, very softly diffused, so that it gave a hint of darkness but didn’t look like eye shadow. I applied a bit of mark Touch & Glow Shimmer Cream Cubes All Over Face Palette (in the light colored cream shadow) to her eye lids to catch the light. I added the final touch to her eyes by applying a few coats of mark Scanda-Lash Go-To-Mascara in Blacklash.”

Lips

“I finished her look by using Hourglass Nude #3, a warm nude lip, which kept the focus squarely on her gorgeous blue eyes.”

Read more: The Makeup Trick Victoria’s Secret Models Use