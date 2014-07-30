News: Elizabeth Banks Talks Natural Beauty; The Future of Hair Color

Sometimes there’s nothing quite so refreshing as celebrities being honest about their genetic gifts, as in the case of Elizabeth Banks, who admits that she “can’t take any credit” for her skinny legs and killer cheekbones. [NY Daily News]

Here are just 15 of the reasons why a great lipstick can turn your whole day around for the better. Truer words have never been spoken.

We love dermatologist Dr. Frederic Brandt and his line of eponymous skin care products as much as the next beauty fanatic, but probably not as much as Stephanie Seymour, who penned and performed a rap ode to the good doctor.

Scientists are researching the potential future use of a straightener-like device that could instantly change the color of your hair without using chemicals.