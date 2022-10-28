These ‘Youth-Filled’ Retinol Capsules Erase Fine Lines Overnight & Are On Sale For Just 2 Days

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re like me and like to be as hygienic as possible with your skincare routine, digging your fingers into the same tub of product over and over again can give you the ick. I mean, just typing out that sentence gave me the ick. So when I come across anything that’s individually packaged, like these retinol serum capsules from Elizabeth Arden, I’m always intrigued. But before you ask me about all of that packaging waste, let me tell you, Elizabeth Arden has officially cracked the code for easy-to-use serum pods that are hygienic, earth-friendly and packed with ingredients that actually work.

Let’s break down what’s actually in these pods starting from the exterior. The perfect amount of serum is encased in 100 percent biodegradable pod made from vegetable and mineral-based materials. They’re perfect to travel with since they’re lightweight and you won’t have to worry about any ounce restrictions that regular serum bottles have. Inside is Elizabeth Arden’s signature retinol serum that aims to reduce fine lines and wrinkles and even improve the overall appearance of the skin. It’s a combination of retinol and ceramides that helps to boost the skin’s production of collagen, which smooths out settled-in lines. Typically this bottle of retinol pods retails for $92. But thanks to Ulta’s early Black Friday sale, you can save over 30 percent on the price.

Elizabeth Arden Retinol Ceramide Capsules

The best part about shopping this sale is that you don’t need a discount code to secure the deal. Prices are already discounted across the site. Each bottle for this price contains 60 capsules, but you can go bigger or smaller depending on your needs, as the product is also sold in 30-count and 90-count options. Oh and did I mention the biodegradable capsule also helps protect the serum from light and other environmental factors that can potentially make it lose its potency? Yup. They’ve seriously thought of everything.

One reviewer loves these capsules so much, they called it a “youth-filled capsule” that transformed their skin. “After a week of use I noticed a softening of lines and a smoother appearance and feel to my skin,” they added.

Another shopper loved the silky feel the product gave their skin when they applied it at night. They even added that the “face still feels moisturized when I wake up in the morning.” Another reviewer touted the gentle yet effective formula, writing, “I have used for several years. It has helped with fine lines, skin tone, and acne. I use every night before bed, one capsule is all you need (perfect amount).”

Remember, if you’re using retinol at night, make sure to slather on the SPF in the morning, as it can make your skin more susceptible to burns.