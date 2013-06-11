Instant Makeover: Customize Your Brows With This Two-Brush Powder

Occasionally we come across a product that bestows an immediate glow, changing our look (for the better!) in an instant. Since we’d be remiss to keep them to ourselves, we highlight these genius finds in our Instant Makeover series.

If you’re need of a quick brow fill-in, powder is the way to go. Compared to brow pencils, it looks softer (no harsh lines) and is much easier to control how much product you apply. (For more tips, check out our new video on how to fill in brows). I recently came across Elizabeth Arden New York Beautiful Color Brow Shaper & Eyeliner ($22, elizabetharden.com), a brow powder that can also double as an eyeliner, and I’m obsessed. The shadow comes with two brushes, one for brows and the other for applying eyeliner. However, I use both for my brows. The brow brush is perfect for all-over color and the thinner liner brush allows for more precise application. It’s perfect for days when I’m not in the mood for a bolder brow. I just apply a dab of powder to the liner brush and fill in a scar I have on my brow, leaving the rest of the brow natural.

