Elise Overland and Gun-Britt

I got to go backstage with Carol and Meg at the Elise Overland presentation. I couldn’t help but notice how chic the hair team looked. They were clad in black and white and each in their own style. Gun-Britt Zeller, a well-known hair stylist in Denmark, had her silvery gray hair long and blown out, an assistant had platinum hair with a thin black cord tied around her forehead, and Gun’s personal assistant, Maya, had a black and white cotton scarf wrapped around her neck with her hair in a easy chignon. Maya explained to me that they were styling the models’ hair to look “organized but natural.” This translated to a low half ponytail with a large section of hair wrapped around the base. The team was so friendly that after the last model was out the door they loaded me up with products to try and a simple, sleek hair accessory. As an added bonus, there’s a how-to video on their website. Be sure to check it out to create the same look at home.