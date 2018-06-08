Elisabeth Moss Dyed Her Hair Strawberry Blonde for the Summer

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again for the people in the back: Red hair is the It-color right now. Since the hue offers many different options to choose from, from fire-truck red to a softer auburn, we’ve seen the color adorn many a celebrity’s head recently.

Latest on the list is “Handmaid’s Tale” actress Elisabeth Moss who debuted strawberry-blonde locks last night for an event in Beverly Hills. Moss, who previously had bright-blonde hair, radiates with this peachy hue. And by pairing the new ‘do with a black sequin dress, the color has its time to shine against the dark background.

Although Moss has been known to drastically change her hair (see when she went from brunette to blonde), we’re big fans of this subtle shift toward the softer end of the red spectrum. Is this color just a stepping stone to something a bit more daring? As much as we hope so, we also hope this color stays for a little while longer.