Elisabeth Moss Wants You to Support Lipstick Lobby

Have you heard of Lipstick Lobby? The social justice movement, which officially launched in 2016, #LipSticksItToTheMan by selling lip colors that benefit organizations dedicated to progress and equality. Pretty cool, right?
Their inaugural campaign, #KissMyPink, donated sales to Planned Parenthood and this past August, they announced a partnership with the ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union) through their “Outrage: Label Yourself” initiative.
Although it’s been a few months since the badass company launched its latest shade, celebrities like Elisabeth Moss are reigniting Lipstick Lobby’s mission on social media.
Yesterday, “The Handmaid’s Tale” actress posted a selfie wearing the “Outrage” lipstick and three stickers across her face that read “RESIST,” “NOT AFRAID,” and “FIGHT BACK.” In the caption, she encourages fans to follow suit by purchasing a tube or two for themselves.
Resist. 💋💋💋 For each red "Outrage" lipstick sold, $5 will be donated towards @aclu_nationwide with a minimum donation of $10,000. If you prefer pink try "Kiss My Pink", and a 100% of the proceeds go to @plannedparenthood details for buying @thelipsticklobby #outrage #kissmypink
If her color is speaking to you, buy “Outrage,” and Lipstick Lobby will donate $5 towards the ACLU with a minimum donation of $10,000. And if you prefer pink, you can also purchase “Kiss My Pink,” with 100% of the proceeds going to Planned Parenthood. Both shades retail for an affordable $19.
Anything can be an act of resistance; loving yourself when people deny your existence or exuding your beauty when it’s used against you sexually. If you can’t be on the front lines of social justice, at least buy a lipstick, take a selfie, and support this worthy cause.