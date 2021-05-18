Elisabeth Moss Just Got A Winona Ryder-Inspired Cut & Color

Elisabeth Moss has shed her Handmaid’s Tale hair for a 1992-inspired ‘do. Moss’ brown pixie is blowing up on Instagram right now and for good reason. She looks so different from how we’re used to seeing her. She’s been brunette before but not this short and dark at the same time—that we can remember. Of course, she pulls it off flawlessly.

Yes, the drastic new look is for a role. She’s starring in Apple’s Shining Girls, a thriller based on Lauren Beukes’ 2013 best-selling novel The Shining Girls. Not only is she starring in the series, but she’s also an executive producer as well as Leonardo DiCaprio’s production company. According to Deadline, Moss is playing a Chicago reporter who survived an assault and ends up hunting her attacker. It sounds like a type of gritty role we’re now used to seeing from Moss. (Handmaid’s Tale giving anyone else nightmares?)

Although the story follows a Depression-era killer, it jumps to 1989 to follow the victim (played by Moss). This seems like why Moss went with a ’90s Winona Ryder-inspired cut. It was done by Tommy Buckett, a hairstylist at Serge Normant Salon. “New hair for a new project. #winonaforever cut and color done by me,” he wrote on Instagram.

Moss’ light glam was done by Daniel Martin. “The band’s back together,” he wrote on Instagram, tagging Moss and Buckett.

We’ll have to wait until later this year to see Moss’ new look in action but we’re hoping to get more behind-the-scenes pictures from this talented trio.