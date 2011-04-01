Eliminate Dry Itchy Skin

Many women ask me how they can deal with their bouts of eczema as it can be hard to get rid of—and embarrassing to some. The first thing I suggest is to make an appointment with your dermatologist to really get the hard facts on this condition and the correct treatment you can use at home to conquer the issue. If you can’t get in to see a doctor right away, there are a few inexpensive products out there that can ease the symptoms of eczema by soothing the skin and restoring hydration.

I suggest getting the Cetaphil Restoraderm Skin Restoring Body Wash and Skin Restoring Moisturizer. Formulated for atopic skin, this cleansing body wash and non-greasy moisturizer will enhance the skin’s ability to retain major moisture and calms the itch.

If you have patches of eczema on your face and would like to hide the redness, start off by applying a rich moisturizer on your face and then apply Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Your Skin Makeup on the area. This moisturizing foundation contains antioxidants and natural botanicals that will help in rejuvenating the skin. It’s also fragrance free and hypoallergenic so it won’t irritate the problem area. Apply it by stippling or pushing the foundation lightly on the face using a non-latex sponge and then skip powder in the areas that are dry and scaly. This will allow the area to stay moist and not increase in flakiness, so nobody will notice the atopic area.

Draw attention to another feature like your eyes by using an opposite eyeliner shade then your eye color to make them stand out. If you have brown eyes use a navy blue, if you have hazel eyes go for a forest green liner. Blue eyes look amazing with a bronzy brown liner, and for green eyes sweep on a deep plum. Apply black mascara and everyone will notice just how beautiful your eyes are.

