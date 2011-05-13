Elie Saab’s First Fragrance Set For July Release

With summer wedding season getting into full swing, it’s only fitting that Elie Saab’s first fragrance would be set to hit stores in the midst of it all.

The scent, created by Shiseido’s Beaute Prestige International wanted to capture designer Saab’s spirit, and that feeling of when the designer’s wedding dress appears on a catwalk. Nathalie Helloin Kamel, vice president of Parfums Issey Miyake and Elie Saab at BPI said to WWD that they call it “an instant of magic, of grace.”

They seemed to have managed to capture that grace in the design of the bottle as well, creating a classic heavy glass flacon that was inspired by a crystal object that Saab had on his desk in Beirut for years. The fragrance itself includes notes of orange blossom, jasmine, patchouli and rose honey with a cedar woody accord.

The ad campaigns, shot by Mert Atlast and Marcus Piggot, star model Anja Rubik in a stunning, flowing Saab gown (which matches the color of the fragrance) in the midst of a busy city intersection, looking gorgeous like usual and causing us to want the scent even more.

Elie Saab fragrance will be available in July