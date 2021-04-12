The New E.L.F. xx Jen Atkin Collection Is the Best Collab We’ve Seen In a Hot Minute

Scroll To See More Images

With an impressive client roster including celebrities like Chrissy Teigen, the Hadids, Kim Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner, bona fide hair master and entrepreneur Jen Atkin knows a thing or two about not only good hair, but also how to launch excellent products to match. The celebrity hair stylist launched her hair care line, OUAI back in 2016, and the luxe brand has already amassed quite the cult following in the few years since. Now, Atkin has teamed up with affordable beauty brand e.l.f. to launch the limited edition e.l.f. xx Jen Atkin collection, which is now live and shoppable.

The seven piece collection is chock-full of elevated daily beauty essentials, including a Hair and Brow Pomade (my favorite from the collection), an all-in-one face and eye palette available in two different shades and inspired by Jen’s very own everyday makeup look (Let’s E.l.f.i.n.g. Do It Palette), a foolproof pencil liner (Zero Effort Liner), and a facial mist (Mist Me?). Each product is inspired by Jen’s own makeup preferences and matches the products she personally reaches for on the daily, so you can easily recreate her chic looks without the fuss or hassle—because if you’re always on-the-go hustling like Jen, who has the extra time?

The best part of this special edition collab is that it also gives you the chance to harness your spending power to give back. Simply post your power portrait on social media using the hashtag #elfmade and your own “e.l.f.ism,” and for every post, Jen and E.l.f. will donate $1 to GirlsInc., which is a nonprofit that inspires girls to be strong, smart, and bold. Scroll through below to check out our favorite E.l.f. xx Jen Atkin products, and shop the full collection here.

Jen Atkin Let’s E.L.F.I.N.G. Do It Palette

This multitasking face and eye palette has everything you need for a foolproof look on-to-go including a bronzer, blush, highlighter and four eyeshadows in all of Jen’s go-to shades.

Jen Atkin XXtra Matte Lip Liner Lipstick Duo

This two-in-one lipstick and liner hybrid gives you a comfortable matte finish with impressive color payoff.

Jen Atkin Eyes Up Here Smokey Eye Kit

This three-piece kit includes everything you need to recreate Jen’s signature smoky eye look including a multi-use brow and hair pomade (yes, it can be used for fly-aways too!), a cream to matte eyeliner pencil, and premium dual-ended eyebrow brush.

Jen Atkin Mist Me?

This coconut-infused facial mist helps to set and refresh makeup for a healthy, dewy complexion with just one spritz.