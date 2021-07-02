E.L.F. Just Added Bronzer To Its Cult-Fave Putty Line & TikTok Is Obsessed

Every time summer comes around, I’m out here looking for a non-sparkly bronzer that will make me look like I sat out in the sun when I was really wearing SPF50 the entire time. Well, there’s a new TikTok favorite going viral and it’s only $6. E.L.F. Cosmetics’ Putty Bronzer is the newest drop to the brand’s popular Putty line and a follow-up to the now cult-fave Putter Primer. Did I mention it’s only $6?

There are five shades of the new bronzer, all with that putty-to-powder formula that blends so well, especially with the Putty Primer Applicator ($6 at Target.) It’s the same small size as the Putty Blush ($6 at Ulta) but there’s so much pigment in the formula, a little goes a long way.

Beauty influencers such as Nicol Concilio have been loving the formula. “It’s blending really, really nicely,” she says on TikTok as she shows how to apply the bronzer. “I do feel like it is buildable, all well. I’m obsessed so far. It’s pretty easy to use.” She sets the cream with a Fenty powder bronzer but adds, “If you really like cream products, you’ll like this.”

That’s not all E.L.F. just launched from the Putty line. If you’re a fan of the Putty Primer but deal with breakouts, you’re going to love the new Acne Fighting Putty Primer.

It has the same creamy formula with a matte finish you know and love but with ingredients that help fight breakouts. Salicylic acid helps reduce acne, while zinc reduces inflammation and kaolin helps control oil. Get them all at Ulta now before TikTok makes them sell out.