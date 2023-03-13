Reviewers Say This TikTok-Viral Primer Is Like an ‘Adhesive For Foundation’—& Even Jennifer Coolidge Is a Fan

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I’m one of those people who has skin that practically swallows makeup—a full face can hardly go a few hours without melting off, streaking, or producing an insane amount of excess oil. For a while, I clutched onto powder compacts for dear life, but even those routine touch-ups just made my face look cakey. Little did I realize, the answer was so simple: a makeup primers was capable of solving all of the above concerns.

I’m still slowly incorporating primers into my routine (I’ve found some of them don’t cooperate with my favorite foundations, or worse yet, make my skin break out), but according to TikTok, e.l.f.’s Power Grip Primer

is one of the best on the scene right now for its ability to keep makeup looking as fresh as when you first applied it.

The gel-based primer

grips onto makeup with a fierce hold and is infused with hydrating ingredients, such as hyaluronic acid, that keep the skin feeling soft and plump. The formula is also non-comedogenic, meaning it won’t clog pores or irritate the skin; as one Amazon reviewer wrote, “This primer really does live up to the hype—I am a redhead with very sensitive, acne-prone skin, and this formula didn’t break me out.”

e.l.f. Power Grip Primer

In fact, it’s garnered over 5,000 five-star reviews

from shoppers who say it’s the “best affordable primer out there.”

“I’ve seen this primer all over social media and I decided to give it a try,” shared one fan. “Best decision ever! It’s really one of the best primers I have used. It’s a little thick and sticky but that’s what makes my makeup stay for so long. I notice that I don’t even have to use setting spray after. This is my third time buying this primer, it’s the only one I use now.”

RELATED: The Internet-Famous Sneaker Brand That Celebs Can’t Stop Wearing Dropped a Collaboration Inspired by the Avatar Franchise

Another person said it’s “no joke,” writing “This primer is literally like an adhesive for your foundation. If you want your makeup to stick (and I mean STICK), use this primer with Urban Decay’s All Nighter setting spray and you’re set all day. I play roller derby, which is a full contact, sweaty sport, and this product kept my makeup lookin amazing through an entire game and the after party.”

Best of all, even Jennifer Coolidge showed her admiration for the primer in a previous Super Bowl commercial where she commented on how “dewy, glowy and baby dolphin-like her skin looks” after using the primer. If Coolidge likes it, we’re simply sold.

Considering the $10 primer

probably costs less than your lunch out, there’s really no reason not to add it to your Amazon cart. Sign up for subscribe and save deliveries to ensure you never sweat off your makeup again.