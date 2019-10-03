E.L.F. x Nabela Is the South Asian Beauty Collab We’ve Been Waiting For

“A Bangladeshi-American, plus-sized, Muslim girl has her very own makeup collection with @elfcosmetics. A collection celebrating her South Asian heritage and individual beauty.” That’s what Nabela Noor wrote on Instagram when she shared the news of her upcoming E.L.F. collaboration. It shows you how important and game-changing this collection is to the beauty influencer. “I wouldn’t believe anyone if they told me those sentences growing up,” she continues. “I can confidently say that younger Nabela would have felt less like an outsider if this existed throughout my adolescence. It is surreal to be celebrating today what so many people have wanted me to apologize for.”

If you’re not yet familiar with Noor, you probably missed her viral video. Back in December 2017, Noor posted a different type of makeup tutorial to Instagram. In it, she writes “pig,” “ugly” and “fat” on her face in makeup. She starts to tear up as she blends the makeup away, ringing in 2018 with a new outlook of self-love. The video was picked up by just about everyone, including Huda Kattan. Now, almost two years later, she has more than a million Instagram followers and a huge makeup collaboration with E.L.F.

The Ulta-exclusive E.L.F. x Nabela collection includes highlighter, a lipstick and lip liner set, a five-piece brush set and a bundle of everything. The campaign photos are gorgeous and feature Noor’s traditional attire and henna that was once called “weird.”

It retails for $8-$38 and will be available on October 6 at Ulta and on the E.L.F. Cosmetics website.

