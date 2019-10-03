E.L.F. x Nabela Is the South Asian Beauty Collab We’ve Been Waiting For

“A Bangladeshi-American, plus-sized, Muslim girl has her very own makeup collection with @elfcosmetics. A collection celebrating her South Asian heritage and individual beauty.” That’s what Nabela Noor wrote on Instagram when she shared the news of her upcoming E.L.F. collaboration. It shows you how important and game-changing this collection is to the beauty influencer. “I wouldn’t believe anyone if they told me those sentences growing up,” she continues. “I can confidently say that younger Nabela would have felt less like an outsider if this existed throughout my adolescence. It is surreal to be celebrating today what so many people have wanted me to apologize for.”
If you’re not yet familiar with Noor, you probably missed her viral video. Back in December 2017, Noor posted a different type of makeup tutorial to Instagram. In it, she writes “pig,” “ugly” and “fat” on her face in makeup. She starts to tear up as she blends the makeup away, ringing in 2018 with a new outlook of self-love. The video was picked up by just about everyone, including Huda Kattan. Now, almost two years later, she has more than a million Instagram followers and a huge makeup collaboration with E.L.F.
View this post on Instagram
THIS IS ME 💪🏽 In 2017, I was called a pig, fat, ugly, a monster... I was told I should kill myself because of how I look. I received thousands of messages like this all year & there have been times where I let those words destroy me. But as my confidence strengthened, I became a fortress of self-love that could not be broken by the words of unhappy people. I learned quickly that happy people don’t say hurtful things. And that happiness begins with self-love. The girl I see in the mirror is beautiful with and without makeup, whether I am a size 6 or a size 16. So as 2018 begins, I’m leaving behind all of the words that once hurt me - all of the doubt that once controlled me. No one can tell us who we are. We are glorious. We are beautiful. We are worthy. This video is a small victory in my self-love revolution & I can’t wait to continue the fight in 2018. I am not the things they say I am. I will never be reduced to their words. I am brave, I am strong, I am who I’m meant to be. This is me. 💖 P R O D U C T S // @farsalicare unicorn essence @beautyblender @maybelline master camo color correcting pen @urbandecaycosmetics brow box, naked skin concealer, blush in “video” @jouercosmetics lipliner tawny rose @doseofcolors liquid lip in truffle @toofaced chocolate gold palette, born this way concealer & peel off glitter liner @maccosmetics @patrickstarrr #macpatrickstarrr setting powder @kkwbeauty contour kit @hudabeauty jade lashes & winter solstice palette SONG: “This is Me” Cover by @emoniwilkins & @the7thaveband. Originally sung by @KealaSettle from the incredible movie #thegreatestshowman #wakeupandmakeup #tarte #hudabeauty #toofaced #makeup #tutorial #diy #instatut #beauty #makeuptutorial #wtfbeautyhacks #1minutemakeup #beautylook #benefitcosmetics #allmodernmakeup #makeupclips #eyeblogbeauty #hairmakeupdiary #makegirlz #beautyqueens4ever #melformakeup #transformation #peachyqueenblog
The Ulta-exclusive E.L.F. x Nabela collection includes highlighter, a lipstick and lip liner set, a five-piece brush set and a bundle of everything. The campaign photos are gorgeous and feature Noor’s traditional attire and henna that was once called “weird.”
View this post on Instagram
Have you heard? Our Founder, @nabela is breaking boundaries with her new collection with @elfcosmetics. 💖 Here’s a special look of the full collection and her inspiring caption: A Bangladeshi-American, plus sized, Muslim girl has her very own makeup collection with @elfcosmetics. A collection celebrating her South Asian heritage and individual beauty. I wouldn’t believe anyone if they told me those sentences growing up. I can confidently say that younger Nabela would have felt less like an outsider if this existed throughout my adolescence. It is surreal to be celebrating today what so many people have wanted me to apologize for. Where my traditional attire was once ridiculed in school, it will now be shimmering on elfcosmetics.com and in Ulta stores NATIONWIDE beginning 10/6. When my henna used to be laughed at as being “weird,” it will now be front and center everywhere. My full face and cheeks were mocked for being “huge” and will now be blown up on posters and images for the world to see. The color of my skin paired with my family’s name led to so much discrimination in a divided country as I grew up; but that same name and that same brown skin will be in one of the most popular beauty hubs in the country, where people from all backgrounds will see a full display of me confidently loving the skin I am in. This collaboration is the first in my career, and there are so many reasons for why e.l.f Cosmetics was the perfect brand to collaborate with - but I’ll share all of those reasons very soon.. Today I just want to soak in this moment. One that I never imagined would be possible, especially not for “a girl like me.” But it's the girls who are like me who will now see this collection and will feel empowered to dream “impossible” dreams. To my fellow South Asian girls, fellow plus sized girls, fellow Muslim girls… we can do ANYTHING we set our hearts out to do. We can be in the spotlight shining as we are, and the words of the people from our past will never hold the power over our future. Oh and if you ever for a second doubted your beauty and your potential? Don’t. #elfxoNabela
It retails for $8-$38 and will be available on October 6 at Ulta and on the E.L.F. Cosmetics website.
Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.