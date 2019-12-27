E.L.F.’s Cult-Fave Poreless Putty Primer Just Got Even Better

More than a year after E.L.F.’s Poreless Putty Primer took the Internet by storm, the brand is back with two new versions. E.L.F. Luminous Putty Primer and Matte Putty Primer just launched and are sure to sell out just quickly as the original. If you missed the Putty train, here’s the deal. Fans swear it’s a dupe for Tatcha’s wildly popular Silk Canvas Primer, which costs $52 to E.L.F.’s $8. It’s not surprising the cruelty-free brand would want to expand on the best-selling product.

Having tried both products, I can tell you that they’re honestly both great. Tatcha’s Silk Canvas Primer ($52 at Sephora) has more skincare benefits, which makes sense at that price point. But if you’re looking to spend less than $10 and just want to keep your makeup looking fresh all day, you’ll love E.L.F.’s version. And now there’s the E.L.F. Cosmetics Matte Putty Primer ($8 at E.L.F. Cosmetics) for those who have oily skin or just favor a more matte finish to their makeup. Just like the original, Matte Putty Primer has a velvet texture that glides over the skin and this time, with a shine-free finish.

If you’re like me and prefer to look more dewy than matte, check out the Luminous Putty Primer ($8 at E.L.F. Cosmetics) It’s infused with hyaluronic acid and collagen to give skin that plump look all while leaving behind a glow. Both will keep your makeup smooth and texture-free.

While you’re shopping these new primers, make sure to head over to E.L.F.’s end-of-season sale, which features 60 percent off (!) holiday favorites plus best-selling products you’ll wear all year. For example, the gorgeous E.L.F. xo Nabela Noor Lip Cocktail Kit includes three products for just $4 (usually $10) on E.L.F. Cosmetics’ website. Hurry before it’s gone for good.

